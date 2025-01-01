Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Dodge Journey

167,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle
12614767

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,500KM
VIN 3C4PDDFG7DT736800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26562
  • Mileage 167,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
Engine Oil Cooler
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
525 CCA maintenance-free battery
160-amp alternator
Trailer Sway Damping
Autostick Automatic Transmission
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE
Performance pwr rack & pinion steering

Safety

Brake Assist
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Dual-note horn
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Rear door child protection locks
Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
Electronic roll mitigation
Supplemental front side airbags
Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
Cora tire pressure monitoring system
Driver knee-bolster airbag
Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready

Interior

ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
SECURITY ALARM
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cargo Net
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Window Defroster
Passenger Assist Handles
Air Filtering
Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps
Remote Start System
Tip Start
Interior Observation Mirror
Glove Box Lamp
Front/rear floor mats
Door sill scuff pads
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Liftgate flood lamp
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Floor carpeting
Cargo tie down loops
active head restraints
Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Premium Instrument Cluster
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
Vehicle info centre
Front/rear aimable LED lamps
Passenger fold-flat seat
240-km/h speedometer
6-way pwr driver adjust
Passenger seat cushion storage bin
Rear reclining fold-flat seat
Floor console w/armrest
Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
Pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust
Premium instrument cluster display

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars
Sunscreen Glass
Bright grille
Bright door handles
Halogen Quad Headlamps
Tinted windshield
Rear wiper w/washer
Body-colour mirrors
Black sill
Bright Side Roof Rails
P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires
LED tail lamps
CHMSL Lamp
Performance body-colour fascias
Pwr heated manual-folding mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Removable short mast antenna
368-Watt Amplifier
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Campbell River, BC
2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 49,462 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Campbell River, BC
2021 Chevrolet Trax LT 142,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Armada SL for sale in Campbell River, BC
2024 Nissan Armada SL 5,474 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Call Dealer

250-830-XXXX

(click to show)

250-830-4975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

250-830-4975

2013 Dodge Journey