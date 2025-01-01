$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey
R/T
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,500KM
VIN 3C4PDDFG7DT736800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26562
- Mileage 167,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
Engine Oil Cooler
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
525 CCA maintenance-free battery
160-amp alternator
Trailer Sway Damping
Autostick Automatic Transmission
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE
Performance pwr rack & pinion steering
Safety
Brake Assist
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Dual-note horn
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Rear door child protection locks
Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
Electronic roll mitigation
Supplemental front side airbags
Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
Cora tire pressure monitoring system
Driver knee-bolster airbag
Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready
Interior
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
SECURITY ALARM
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cargo Net
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Window Defroster
Passenger Assist Handles
Air Filtering
Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps
Remote Start System
Tip Start
Interior Observation Mirror
Glove Box Lamp
Front/rear floor mats
Door sill scuff pads
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Liftgate flood lamp
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Floor carpeting
Cargo tie down loops
active head restraints
Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Premium Instrument Cluster
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
Vehicle info centre
Front/rear aimable LED lamps
Passenger fold-flat seat
240-km/h speedometer
6-way pwr driver adjust
Passenger seat cushion storage bin
Rear reclining fold-flat seat
Floor console w/armrest
Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
Pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust
Premium instrument cluster display
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars
Sunscreen Glass
Bright grille
Bright door handles
Halogen Quad Headlamps
Tinted windshield
Rear wiper w/washer
Body-colour mirrors
Black sill
Bright Side Roof Rails
P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires
LED tail lamps
CHMSL Lamp
Performance body-colour fascias
Pwr heated manual-folding mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Removable short mast antenna
368-Watt Amplifier
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year subscription
