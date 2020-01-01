Menu
2013 Honda Civic

Sdn LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,945KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4502442
  • Stock #: H19102
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F44DH100082
Exterior Colour
N/A
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Steaming Audio, A/C, Remote Keyless Entry! Why Buy From Campbell River Honda?We offer a hassle free 3 day 1,000 km exchange policy30 day 3,000 km peace of mind guaranteeFree Carproof History ReportProfessional detail and free washes for lifeAND a full tank of gas A unique combination of reliability, affordability and stellar resale value make's the 2013 Honda Civic one of the best values in the automotive marketplace, according to KBB.com. This 2013 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Campbell River. To keep pace with a rapidly evolving market, the 9th-generation Honda Civic under went a makeover for the 2013 model year. Key revisions include an all-new body structure, refreshed front and rear end styling and more premium, soft-touch materials inside the cabin. The 2013 Honda Civic comes with a unique combination of reliability, affordability and an amazing following. This sedan has 140945 kms. It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Steaming Audio, A/c, Remote Keyless Entry, Usb. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/credit-application/ Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Campbell River. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

