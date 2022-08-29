Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

183,607 KM

Details Features

$11,550

+ tax & licensing
$11,550

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GLS

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GLS

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,550

+ taxes & licensing

183,607KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9079405
  • Stock #: 19411
  • VIN: KMHD35LE9DU108978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,607 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

