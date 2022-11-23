Menu
2013 Nissan Rogue

0 KM

Details Features

$13,425

+ tax & licensing
$13,425

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,425

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9348160
  • Stock #: 19820
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT1DW042443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

