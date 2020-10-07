Menu
2014 Dodge Dart

110,675 KM

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

GT

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1450 Cedar St, Campbell River, BC V9W 2W7

250-830-4975

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

110,675KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6041004
  • Stock #: 16560
  • VIN: 1C3CDFEB7ED906360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,675 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features: Includes winter & summer tires, Navigation, leather seats, heated seats, satellite radio, Bluetooth, USB & Aux, back-up camera, Power windows, locks and mirrors, cruise control, air conditioning, automatic headlights, traction control, heated side mirrors

Excellent Condition. No Accidents, Free Carfax History Report, Free Mechanical Inspection Report & No Doc Fee!




If you would like an affordable and flexiable finance plan we can arrange it. We deal with major Canadian Banks on your behalf to get you the best rates and terms. 


We work with RBC, BMO, TD, Scotia, CIBC, General Bank & National Bank. That means we can get you the lowest interest rate and most competitive terms within an hour. No trips to your bank, no long lines, no stressful meetings with your banker. We will make the banks compete for your business.


We also work with credit re-building situations. We have 7 banks that are able to help people with lower credit scores re-build their credit! So don't worry about getting approved for financing we will handle that for you.


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

