2014 Ford Fusion

152,690 KM

$11,955

+ tax & licensing
$11,955

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2014 Ford Fusion

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1450 Cedar St, Campbell River, BC V9W 2W7

250-830-4975

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,955

+ taxes & licensing

152,690KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6644006
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HD7ER325741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,690 KM

Vehicle Description

If you would like an affordable and flexiable finance plan we can arrange it. We deal with major Canadian Banks on your behalf to get you the best rates and terms. 

We work with RBC, BMO, TD, Scotia, CIBC, General Bank & National Bank. That means we can get you the lowest interest rate and most competitive terms within an hour. No trips to your bank, no long lines, no stressful meetings with your banker. We will make the banks compete for your business.

We also work with credit re-building situations. We have 7 banks that are able to help people with lower credit scores re-build their credit! So don't worry about getting approved for financing we will handle that for you.

Excellent Condition. Free Carfax History Report, Free Mechanical Inspection Report & No Doc Fee!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1450 Cedar St, Campbell River, BC V9W 2W7

