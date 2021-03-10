Menu
2014 Honda Accord

51,008 KM

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring - Navigation

2014 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring - Navigation

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

51,008KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6731405
  • Stock #: X16080
  • VIN: 1HGCR3F91EA803648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X16080
  • Mileage 51,008 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist!

The 2014 Honda Accord Sedan is classy and well-proportioned, yet the design maximizes interior space, according to The Car Connection. This 2014 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.

The 2014 Honda Accord is fun to drive and practical as a daily commuter. Exceptional fuel economy is found with all the engines while responsive handling provides for easy driving on long commutes. Ample backseat and cargo space enhance the functionality of this sedan as a family vehicle. This low mileage sedan has just 51,008 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/




Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Campbell River. o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
Leather Steering Wheel
Chrome Grille
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Navigation
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
3.94 Axle Ratio
Locking glove box
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front splash guards
Lane Departure Warning
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Premium Sound Package
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Forward Collision Warning
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Tires: P235/45R18 AS
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Blind Spot Assist
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
65 L Fuel Tank
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Fm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
360w Regular Amplifier
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment, lumbar support, driver seat position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
Streaming Audio
Wheels: 18" x 8J Blade Silver Aluminum-Alloy -inc: diamond machined face
Engine: 3.5L SOHC 24-Valve i-VTEC V6
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

