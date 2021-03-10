The 2014 Honda Accord Sedan is classy and well-proportioned, yet the design maximizes interior space, according to The Car Connection. This 2014 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.
The 2014 Honda Accord is fun to drive and practical as a daily commuter. Exceptional fuel economy is found with all the engines while responsive handling provides for easy driving on long commutes. Ample backseat and cargo space enhance the functionality of this sedan as a family vehicle. This low mileage sedan has just 51,008 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package.
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
Leather Steering Wheel
Chrome Grille
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Navigation
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
3.94 Axle Ratio
Locking glove box
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front splash guards
Lane Departure Warning
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Premium Sound Package
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Forward Collision Warning
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Tires: P235/45R18 AS
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Blind Spot Assist
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination