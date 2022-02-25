$CALL+ tax & licensing
Campbell River Honda
250-286-0641
2014 Honda Civic
Sedan EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth
Location
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
163,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8369949
- Stock #: P3367A
- VIN: 2HGFB2F59EH021842
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
With its reputation for reliability, safety, comfort and excellent resale still intact, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan remains one of the best small-car values around, according to KBB.com. This 2014 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.
Loaded with numerous standard features to cater to your every need, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan provides a pleasurable driving experience. This is the model to turn to if youre looking for efficient performance, cabin refinement and sleek styling. Premium safety also makes this model the ideal choice for families. This sedan has 163,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 143HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/
o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Detection
