Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Civic

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8369949
  • Stock #: P3367A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F59EH021842

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3367A
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats!

With its reputation for reliability, safety, comfort and excellent resale still intact, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan remains one of the best small-car values around, according to KBB.com. This 2014 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.

Loaded with numerous standard features to cater to your every need, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan provides a pleasurable driving experience. This is the model to turn to if youre looking for efficient performance, cabin refinement and sleek styling. Premium safety also makes this model the ideal choice for families. This sedan has 163,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 143HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/



o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Campbell River Honda

2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 102,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2005 Ford F-550 Supe...
 233,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Patriot No...
 145,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

Call Dealer

250-286-XXXX

(click to show)

250-286-0641

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory