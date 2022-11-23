Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

207,571 KM

Details Features

$8,955

+ tax & licensing
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

GLS

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

207,571KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9353893
  • Stock #: 19271
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE5EH476427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,571 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

