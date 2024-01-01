$17,989+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
$17,989
+ taxes & licensing
164,791KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7KT0EG327828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,791 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
EZH
DG1
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
653.2 Kgs Maximum Payload
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Interior
Driver Information Centre
Rear Folding Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front armrest w/cupholders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Goodyear Brand Tires
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Clock
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (65RFE)
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
