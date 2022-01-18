Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chrysler 200

95,866 KM

Details Features

$18,690

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,690

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

  1. 1643236371
  2. 1643236466
  3. 1643236885
  4. 1643236885
  5. 1643236886
  6. 1643236885
  7. 1643236886
  8. 1643236885
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,690

+ taxes & licensing

95,866KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8148523
  • Stock #: 18520
  • VIN: 1C3CCCFB9FN757025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,866 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

2015 Chrysler 200 LX
 95,866 KM
$18,690 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Malib...
 94,048 KM
$13,850 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE
 96,261 KM
$32,024 + tax & lic

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Call Dealer

250-830-XXXX

(click to show)

250-830-4975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory