$18,690+ tax & licensing
$18,690
+ taxes & licensing
250-830-4975
2015 Chrysler 200
LX
Location
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
95,866KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8148523
- Stock #: 18520
- VIN: 1C3CCCFB9FN757025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,866 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9