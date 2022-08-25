Menu
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

103,000 KM

Details Features

$35,877

+ tax & licensing
$35,877

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,877

+ taxes & licensing

103,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8995108
  • Stock #: 19390
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG7FC874712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

