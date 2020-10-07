Menu
2015 Land Rover LR4

118,756 KM

$46,199

+ tax & licensing
$46,199

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2015 Land Rover LR4

2015 Land Rover LR4

HSE

2015 Land Rover LR4

HSE

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1450 Cedar St, Campbell River, BC V9W 2W7

250-830-4975

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,199

+ taxes & licensing

118,756KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6047166
  • VIN: SALAG2V62FA761469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 118,756 KM

Vehicle Description


Excellent Condition. Free Carfax History Report, Free Mechanical Inspection Report & No Doc Fee!




If you would like an affordable and flexiable finance plan we can arrange it. We deal with major Canadian Banks on your behalf to get you the best rates and terms. 


We work with RBC, BMO, TD, Scotia, CIBC, General Bank & National Bank. That means we can get you the lowest interest rate and most competitive terms within an hour. No trips to your bank, no long lines, no stressful meetings with your banker. We will make the banks compete for your business.


We also work with credit re-building situations. We have 7 banks that are able to help people with lower credit scores re-build their credit! So don't worry about getting approved for financing we will handle that for you.


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Supercharged
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Dual Moonroof
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1450 Cedar St, Campbell River, BC V9W 2W7

