2015 Nissan Murano

99,228 KM

Details Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Platinum

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

Used
99,228KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH7FN246699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,228 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

