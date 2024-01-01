$21,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Murano
Platinum
Location
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
250-286-0641
Used
99,228KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH7FN246699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 99,228 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
