Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

87,998 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,998KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9410221
  • Stock #: 20060
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ8FM209234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,998 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Power Steering
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

2014 Ford Focus SE
 108,809 KM
$11,550 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 91,383 KM
$19,040 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 63,671 KM
$34,387 + tax & lic

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Call Dealer

250-830-XXXX

(click to show)

250-830-4975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory