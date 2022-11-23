$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
250-830-4975
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
87,998KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9410221
- Stock #: 20060
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJ8FM209234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,998 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Power Steering
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9