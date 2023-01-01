$16,995+ tax & licensing
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Campbell River Honda
250-286-0641
2016 Chrysler 200
2016 Chrysler 200
LX
Location
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
250-286-0641
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
64,269KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10609746
- Stock #: 23CR7856A
- VIN: 1C3CCCFBXGN123174
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 23CR7856A
- Mileage 64,269 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4