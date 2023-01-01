Menu
2016 Chrysler 200

64,269 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

LX

Location

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

64,269KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10609746
  • Stock #: 23CR7856A
  • VIN: 1C3CCCFBXGN123174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23CR7856A
  • Mileage 64,269 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

