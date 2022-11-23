$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
168,541KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9394183
- Stock #: 20040
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG9GR377048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,541 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9