$16,380+ tax & licensing
$16,380
+ taxes & licensing
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
250-830-4975
2016 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
Location
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
97,080KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10626378
- Stock #: 21971
- VIN: 3C4PDCAB3GT239379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,080 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9