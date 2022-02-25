Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

104,637 KM

Details Features

$30,988

+ tax & licensing
$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad AWD

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad AWD

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

104,637KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8291886
  • Stock #: 18611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 104,637 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

