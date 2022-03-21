Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

161,999 KM

Details Features

$22,549

+ tax & licensing
$22,549

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

2016 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

$22,549

+ taxes & licensing

161,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8686454
  • Stock #: 18374
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG3GT128812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,999 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

