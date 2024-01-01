$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Accent
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
Used
174,349KM
VIN KMHCT5AE7GU269767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,349 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
43 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT GDI VIS -inc: transverse-mounted inline 4-cylinder
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, 2.937 Axle Ratio
Interior
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, driver's seat pump device height adjuster, 4-way adjustable passenger seat, adjustable head restraints and passenger side seatback pocket
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 14" x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Tires: P175/70TR14
Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
