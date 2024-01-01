Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Hyundai Elantra

119,786 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT Limited

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

  1. 10871190
  2. 10871190
  3. 10871190
  4. 10871190
  5. 10871190
  6. 10871190
  7. 10871190
  8. 10871190
  9. 10871190
  10. 10871190
  11. 10871190
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
119,786KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD35LH4GU329404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 119,786 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Campbell River Honda

Used 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec for sale in Campbell River, BC
2019 Acura RDX A-Spec 38,259 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Fit SE for sale in Campbell River, BC
2017 Honda Fit SE 89,757 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline SPORT for sale in Campbell River, BC
2017 Honda Ridgeline SPORT 79,204 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Campbell River Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

Call Dealer

250-286-XXXX

(click to show)

250-286-0641

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra