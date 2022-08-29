$17,080+ tax & licensing
$17,080
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Patriot
Sport 2WD
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,080
+ taxes & licensing
121,681KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9031177
- Stock #: 19201
- VIN: 1C4NJPAB9GD690491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,681 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9