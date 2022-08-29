Menu
2016 Jeep Patriot

121,681 KM

Details Features

$17,080

+ tax & licensing
$17,080

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

Sport 2WD

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

121,681KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9031177
  • Stock #: 19201
  • VIN: 1C4NJPAB9GD690491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,681 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

