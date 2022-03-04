Menu
2016 Kia Soul

134,120 KM

Details Features

$17,987

+ tax & licensing
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

LX

Location

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

134,120KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8552423
  • Stock #: 18621
  • VIN: KNDJN2A22G7304613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,120 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

