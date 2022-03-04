2016 Kia Soul

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,987 + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 1 2 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8552423

8552423 Stock #: 18621

18621 VIN: KNDJN2A22G7304613

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 134,120 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

