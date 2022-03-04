2016 Nissan Titan

$49,998 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 6 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8579384

8579384 Stock #: P2982

P2982 VIN: 1N6BA1F48GN502982

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P2982

Mileage 150,658 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Power Options POWER DOORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.