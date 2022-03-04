$49,998+ tax & licensing
$49,998
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Titan
XD S - Bluetooth - Power Doors
Location
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
150,658KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8579384
- Stock #: P2982
- VIN: 1N6BA1F48GN502982
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2982
- Mileage 150,658 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Titan XD is a top choice in a very competitive field of heavy-duty pickup trucks. This 2016 Nissan Titan XD is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.
With this Nissan Titan XD, you've got the tools you need for every job. You get awesome capability with epic towing capacity. This truck is held together by a massive chassis and commercially proven components underneath and a smart, spacious cabin up top. This Titan XD has the sense of a light-duty with the heart of a heavy-duty. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 150,658 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Titan XD's trim level is S. This Titan XD S is a rugged truck at a excellent value. It comes with front and rear vented disc brakes, a locking tailgate, remote keyless entry with push button ignition, NissanConnect with mobile apps, an AM/FM CD player with a USB port for iPod interface, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
POWER DOORS
