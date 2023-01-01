$33,982+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,982
+ taxes & licensing
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
250-830-4975
2016 Toyota RAV4
2016 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,982
+ taxes & licensing
75,375KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9552220
- Stock #: 20490
- VIN: 2T3BFREV4GW538982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 20490
- Mileage 75,375 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9