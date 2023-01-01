Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

75,375 KM

Details Features

$33,982

+ tax & licensing
$33,982

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

LE

LE

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,982

+ taxes & licensing

75,375KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9552220
  Stock #: 20490
  VIN: 2T3BFREV4GW538982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20490
  • Mileage 75,375 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

