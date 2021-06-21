Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Venza

118,234 KM

Details Features

$26,877

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,877

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Venza

2016 Toyota Venza

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Venza

XLE AWD

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1450 Cedar St, Campbell River, BC V9W 2W7

250-830-4975

  1. 1626383911
  2. 1626383911
  3. 1626383911
  4. 1626383911
  5. 1626383911
  6. 1626383912
  7. 1626383911
  8. 1626383911
  9. 1626383911
  10. 1626383912
  11. 1626383911
  12. 1626383912
  13. 1626383912
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$26,877

+ taxes & licensing

118,234KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7345301
  • Stock #: 17750
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB1GU125646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,234 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

2017 Ford Focus SEL
 69,877 KM
$16,991 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Impal...
 92,848 KM
$19,876 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 69,558 KM
$22,959 + tax & lic

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1450 Cedar St, Campbell River, BC V9W 2W7

Call Dealer

250-830-XXXX

(click to show)

250-830-4975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory