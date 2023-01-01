Menu
2017 Cadillac Escalade

131,522 KM

Details Description Features

$56,952

+ tax & licensing
$56,952

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2017 Cadillac Escalade

2017 Cadillac Escalade

Platinum

2017 Cadillac Escalade

Platinum

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,952

+ taxes & licensing

131,522KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9755380
  • Stock #: 20551
  • VIN: 1GYS4DKJ4HR305142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 20551
  • Mileage 131,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Payments as low as $533+tax Bi-Weekly✅

To get Pre-Approved today click here: https://www.pacificnations.ca/free-credit-check/

We Approve All Credit Scores

★2017 Cadillac Escalade Platinum★

Priced $56,952+applicable taxes.

There are 131,522 kilometers.

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance, located at 1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W8C9. Next to Superstore Dealer#40399 

Payments of $533+tax Bi-Weekly based on approved credit with General Bank of Canada. Selling price of $56,952+tax open term of 60, that means you can pay it off as early as you like. Fixed rate of 7.99% Total amount financed equals $56,952+applicable taxes. Stk#20551

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
