$56,952+ tax & licensing
250-830-4975
2017 Cadillac Escalade
Platinum
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$56,952
- Listing ID: 9755380
- Stock #: 20551
- VIN: 1GYS4DKJ4HR305142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 131,522 KM
Vehicle Description
Payments as low as $533+tax Bi-Weekly✅
To get Pre-Approved today click here: https://www.pacificnations.ca/free-credit-check/
We Approve All Credit Scores
★2017 Cadillac Escalade Platinum★
Priced $56,952+applicable taxes.
There are 131,522 kilometers.
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance, located at 1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W8C9. Next to Superstore Dealer#40399
Payments of $533+tax Bi-Weekly based on approved credit with General Bank of Canada. Selling price of $56,952+tax open term of 60, that means you can pay it off as early as you like. Fixed rate of 7.99% Total amount financed equals $56,952+applicable taxes. Stk#20551
Vehicle Features
