Campbell River Honda
2017 Chevrolet Volt
LT
Location
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
Used
- Listing ID: 8176156
- Stock #: P5412A
- VIN: 1G1RA6S58HU195410
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevy Volt offers unique plug-in hybrid functionality in a sleek, high-tech package. This 2017 Chevrolet Volt is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.
Go green with this comfortable, stylish Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid. It offers a range of up to 85 electric kilometres on a full charge. A gas engine is there when you need it so this Volt doesn't carry the range anxiety that fully-electric cars do. With impeccable style and advanced EV technology, going green doesn't get any more revolutionary than this. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Volt's trim level is LT. This 2017 Volt LT comes with a long list of standard equipment such as a Voltec propulsion system, 17 inch aluminum wheels with low rolling resistance tires, automatic climate control, an 8 inch colour touchscreen display, Chevrolet Mylink, bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, keyless access, remote vehicle start, LED low beam headlights, a rear vision camera plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/
