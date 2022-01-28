Menu
2017 Chevrolet Volt

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

2017 Chevrolet Volt

2017 Chevrolet Volt

LT

2017 Chevrolet Volt

LT

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  Listing ID: 8176156
  Stock #: P5412A
  VIN: 1G1RA6S58HU195410

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Hybrid
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # P5412A
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning

This Chevy Volt offers unique plug-in hybrid functionality in a sleek, high-tech package. This 2017 Chevrolet Volt is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.

Go green with this comfortable, stylish Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid. It offers a range of up to 85 electric kilometres on a full charge. A gas engine is there when you need it so this Volt doesn't carry the range anxiety that fully-electric cars do. With impeccable style and advanced EV technology, going green doesn't get any more revolutionary than this. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Volt's trim level is LT. This 2017 Volt LT comes with a long list of standard equipment such as a Voltec propulsion system, 17 inch aluminum wheels with low rolling resistance tires, automatic climate control, an 8 inch colour touchscreen display, Chevrolet Mylink, bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, keyless access, remote vehicle start, LED low beam headlights, a rear vision camera plus much more.

Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

