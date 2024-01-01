Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

107,802 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,802KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2HR616007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,802 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan