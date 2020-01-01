Low Mileage, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks! Why Buy From Campbell River Honda?We offer a hassle free 3 day 1,000 km exchange policy30 day 3,000 km peace of mind guaranteeFree Carproof History ReportProfessional detail and free washes for lifeAND a full tank of gas Practicality reigns supreme in this Dodge Grand Caravan. This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Campbell River. This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This low mileage van has just 34167 kms. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Canada Value Package. The CVP trim makes this practical minivan an outstanding value. It comes with dual-zone air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, power front windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, second-row bench seat and third-row Stow 'n Go split-folding seats, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG4HR844297. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/credit-application/ Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Campbell River. o~o