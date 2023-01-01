Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

47,681 KM

$25,194

+ tax & licensing
$25,194

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,194

+ taxes & licensing

47,681KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9601771
  • Stock #: 20410
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9HR871902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 20410
  • Mileage 47,681 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

