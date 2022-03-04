$35,998+ tax & licensing
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
Campbell River Honda
250-286-0641
2017 Honda CR-V
Touring - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
250-286-0641
64,502KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8496064
- Stock #: 22R1841Y
- VIN: 2HKRW2H91HH101244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
For a fun, versatile SUV that's just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2017 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.
A focus on practical design, the 2017 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This SUV has 64,502 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CR-V's trim level is Touring. Touring is the top trim of the CR-V and it shows in every detail. It's many features include a 7 inch display audio system with satellite navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, nine speaker premium audio, a hands free power tailgate, a panoramic moonroof, automatic LED headlights, rain sensing windshield wipers, heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, leather wrapped steering wheel, LaneWatch blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, remote start, and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Steerting Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package
Heated Steerting Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Co
