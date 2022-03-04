Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

64,502 KM

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring - Navigation - Leather Seats

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring - Navigation - Leather Seats

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

64,502KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8496064
  • Stock #: 22R1841Y
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H91HH101244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22R1841Y
  • Mileage 64,502 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Steerting Wheel!

For a fun, versatile SUV that's just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2017 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.

A focus on practical design, the 2017 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This SUV has 64,502 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our CR-V's trim level is Touring. Touring is the top trim of the CR-V and it shows in every detail. It's many features include a 7 inch display audio system with satellite navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, nine speaker premium audio, a hands free power tailgate, a panoramic moonroof, automatic LED headlights, rain sensing windshield wipers, heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, leather wrapped steering wheel, LaneWatch blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, remote start, and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Steerting Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/



Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package
Heated Steerting Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Co

Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

