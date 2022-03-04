$20,612+ tax & licensing
$20,612
+ taxes & licensing
Campbell River Honda
250-286-0641
2017 Honda Fit
LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
33,763KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8505299
- Stock #: P3290
- VIN: 3HGGK5G59HM103290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
A flexible interior, an efficient powertrain, and agreeable pricing make the Fit an easy recommendation, says Car and Driver This 2017 Honda Fit is for sale today in Campbell River.
You could say that the Fit is synonymous with fun. It's fun to drive, full of fun tech features, and has room for fun when you're riding with four of your friends. Plus, it's even fun to park. All those small spots will suddenly feel bigger. Add in Honda-tuned handling and this is a ride you'll want to share. Plus, with impressive fuel economy ratings and Honda's legendary safety features, the Fit has a good head on its shoulders. This low mileage hatchback has just 33,763 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Fit's trim level is LX. The mid-range LX is all about comfort. Features include a display audio system with a 7 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, a backup camera, traction control, air conditioning, cruise control, body coloured exterior trim, a rear spoiler, heated front seats, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/
o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Touch Screen
