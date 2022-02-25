Menu
2017 Honda HR-V

128,710 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

2017 Honda HR-V

2017 Honda HR-V

EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth

2017 Honda HR-V

EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

128,710KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8448687
  • Stock #: H22030AA
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H57HM102669

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H22030AA
  • Mileage 128,710 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Fog Lights!

As Edmunds.com says, Honda is well-known for producing efficient, fun-to-drive and fun-to-own vehicles at affordable price points. The HR-V is the latest of the breed. This 2017 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.

The Honda HR-V is a compact crossover that was built with you in mind. Fuel efficiency, versatility, and striking style best describe this fun to drive SUV. With class leading cargo capacity, you will have the confidence in knowing that you don't have to pick and choose what you want to bring. Beneath its sporty exterior, the HR-V is all about comfort and sophistication with Honda's legendary safety equipment and reliability there to back you up. This SUV has 128,710 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our HR-V's trim level is EX. The mid-range HR-V EX gives you a nice blend of features and value. It comes with a display audio system with 6 speaker audio, Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, dual zone automatic climate control, fog lights, LaneWatch blind spot display, a rearview camera, a power moonroof, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Fog Lights.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/



o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

