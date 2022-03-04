$31,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
Campbell River Honda
250-286-0641
2017 Honda HR-V
2017 Honda HR-V
EX-L Navi - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
250-286-0641
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
46,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8505296
- Stock #: 22H5724A
- VIN: 3CZRU6H73HM105991
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22H5724A
- Mileage 46,100 KM
Vehicle Description
As Edmunds.com says, Honda is well-known for producing efficient, fun-to-drive and fun-to-own vehicles at affordable price points. The HR-V is the latest of the breed. This 2017 Honda HR-V is for sale today in Campbell River.
The Honda HR-V is a compact crossover that was built with you in mind. Fuel efficiency, versatility, and striking style best describe this fun to drive SUV. With class leading cargo capacity, you will have the confidence in knowing that you don't have to pick and choose what you want to bring. Beneath its sporty exterior, the HR-V is all about comfort and sophistication with Honda's legendary safety equipment and reliability there to back you up. This low mileage SUV has just 46,100 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our HR-V's trim level is EX-L Navi. EX-L Navi is the top trim for the HR-V and it shows. High end features include a display audio system with navigation, HD radio, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, leather seats which are heated in front, a rearview camera, forward collision warning, LaneWatch blind spot display, a power moonroof, dual zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/
o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Campbell River Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4