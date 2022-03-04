Menu
2017 Honda HR-V

46,100 KM

Details Description Features

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

Contact Seller
2017 Honda HR-V

2017 Honda HR-V

EX-L Navi - Navigation - Sunroof

2017 Honda HR-V

EX-L Navi - Navigation - Sunroof

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

Contact Seller

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

46,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8505296
  • Stock #: 22H5724A
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H73HM105991

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22H5724A
  • Mileage 46,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!

As Edmunds.com says, Honda is well-known for producing efficient, fun-to-drive and fun-to-own vehicles at affordable price points. The HR-V is the latest of the breed. This 2017 Honda HR-V is for sale today in Campbell River.

The Honda HR-V is a compact crossover that was built with you in mind. Fuel efficiency, versatility, and striking style best describe this fun to drive SUV. With class leading cargo capacity, you will have the confidence in knowing that you don't have to pick and choose what you want to bring. Beneath its sporty exterior, the HR-V is all about comfort and sophistication with Honda's legendary safety equipment and reliability there to back you up. This low mileage SUV has just 46,100 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our HR-V's trim level is EX-L Navi. EX-L Navi is the top trim for the HR-V and it shows. High end features include a display audio system with navigation, HD radio, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, leather seats which are heated in front, a rearview camera, forward collision warning, LaneWatch blind spot display, a power moonroof, dual zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/



o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
SiriusXM

