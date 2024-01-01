$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport SE
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport SE
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XYZUDLA5HG471767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
140 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode
Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Axle Ratio 3.510
Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: twin-tip exhaust
GVWR: 2,340 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P235/55 R19 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sorento SX V6 112,643 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 58,405 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
Call Dealer
250-830-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
250-830-4975
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe