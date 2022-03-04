$19,998+ tax & licensing
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Campbell River Honda
250-286-0641
2017 Kia Soul
2017 Kia Soul
LX - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
250-286-0641
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
128,717KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8574392
- Stock #: P2720
- VIN: KNDJN2A2XH7422720
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2720
- Mileage 128,717 KM
Vehicle Description
More fun to drive, more advanced technology, more surprises. Kia has packed almost everything into the 2017 Soul. This 2017 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.
The 2017 Soul's eye-catching exterior now has an interior to match. From luxurious soft-touch materials throughout to tailored headrests and LED mood lighting, the Soul's richly appointed interior stands out from the crowd. With the 2017 Kia Soul's tiny parking footprint, it's very easy to maneuver in tight spaces, yet it still offers impressive interior space thanks to the boxy design. Adults fit comfortably in the back seat, which isn't always the case with most other vehicles this size. This SUV has 128,717 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Soul's trim level is LX. The LX trim gives this stylish Kia Soul an excellent value. It comes standard with Bluetooth hands-free technology, an AM/FM CD player with SiriusXM, an audio aux jack, a USB port, and six-speaker audio, steering wheel audio control, power windows, power door locks, a trip computer, 60/40 split folding back seats, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
SiriusXM
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4