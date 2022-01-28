Menu
2017 Land Rover Range Rover

61,597 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

SPORT SUPERCHARGED

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

SPORT SUPERCHARGED

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,597KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 61,597 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound Package

For true Range Rover luxury and capability in a smaller, more agile package, look no further than this Range Rover Sport. This 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.

This Range Rover Sport was designed to be driven. Agile and responsive, its breathtaking performance is matched only by its distinctive design. A breadth of capability and driver-focused technologies make this Range Rover Sport the most dynamic Land Rover yet. This SUV has 61,597 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Range Rover Sport's trim level is Supercharged. Performance and luxury are both improved when you upgrade to this Range Rover Sport Supercharged. It comes with a sliding panoramic roof, Windsor heated leather seats, a powered gesture tailgate, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Meridian premium audio, a rearview camera, 360-degree parking aid, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot assist, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/



o~o

Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

