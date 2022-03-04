Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

68,288 KM

Details Description Features

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

Contact Seller

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

68,288KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8590463
  • Stock #: P9808
  • VIN: 3MZBN1K70HM129808

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9808
  • Mileage 68,288 KM

Vehicle Description

Push Button Start, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Seats!

Fuel-efficient and a blast to drive, the Mazda3 is a reasonably priced small car filled with high-end features, as KBB.com says. This 2017 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.

Built to be affordable and fun, the 2017 Mazda3 pushes the limits of what you expect in a compact sedan. This Mazda3 is sure to turn heads while impressing everyone with its efficient engines and fuel economy. Innovation continues in the advanced technologies, which focuses on style, convenience and utmost comfort. This hatchback has 68,288 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Mazda3's trim level is GX. Be on your way quickly in this Mazda3 GX with remote keyless entry and push button start. Features like power windows and door locks are also included on this value level trim. Other amenities include power side mirrors, black grille with chrome accents, interior piano black accents, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, USB and auxiliary input jacks and an AM/FM radio with four speakers. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Push Button Start, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/



o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Campbell River Honda

2016 Subaru Legacy 2...
 82,164 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Murano S...
 42,340 KM
$35,998 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Hat...
 7,200 KM
$34,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

Call Dealer

250-286-XXXX

(click to show)

250-286-0641

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory