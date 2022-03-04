$25,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
Campbell River Honda
250-286-0641
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
250-286-0641
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
68,288KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8590463
- Stock #: P9808
- VIN: 3MZBN1K70HM129808
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P9808
- Mileage 68,288 KM
Vehicle Description
Fuel-efficient and a blast to drive, the Mazda3 is a reasonably priced small car filled with high-end features, as KBB.com says. This 2017 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.
Built to be affordable and fun, the 2017 Mazda3 pushes the limits of what you expect in a compact sedan. This Mazda3 is sure to turn heads while impressing everyone with its efficient engines and fuel economy. Innovation continues in the advanced technologies, which focuses on style, convenience and utmost comfort. This hatchback has 68,288 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GX. Be on your way quickly in this Mazda3 GX with remote keyless entry and push button start. Features like power windows and door locks are also included on this value level trim. Other amenities include power side mirrors, black grille with chrome accents, interior piano black accents, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, USB and auxiliary input jacks and an AM/FM radio with four speakers. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Push Button Start, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Campbell River Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4