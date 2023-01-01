Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

129,750 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
129,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10186560
  • Stock #: 20184
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2HC819210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20184
  • Mileage 129,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Payments as low as $206 + tax Bi-Weekly✅

To get Pre-Approved today click here: https://bit.ly/PacificNationsReliableVehicles

We Approve All Credit Scores

★ 2017 NISSAN ROGUE S ★

Priced $21,995 + applicable taxes.

There are 129,750 kilometers.

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance, located at 1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W8C9. Next to Superstore Dealer#40399 

Payments of $206 + tax Bi-Weekly based on approved credit with General Bank of Canada. Selling price of $21,995 + tax open term of 60, that means you can pay it off as early as you like. Fixed rate of 7.99% Total amount financed equals $21,995 + applicable taxes. 

Stk#20184

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

2017 Nissan Rogue S
 129,750 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE
 125,665 KM
$12,670 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Camry SE
 255,413 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Call Dealer

250-830-XXXX

(click to show)

250-830-4975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory