2018 Chevrolet Cruze

34,680 KM

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

Premier

Premier

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

34,680KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6232932
  • Stock #: 16850
  • VIN: 3G1BF6SM8JS628367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,680 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Condition. No Accidents, Free Carfax History Report, Free Mechanical Inspection Report & No Doc Fee!

If you would like an affordable and flexiable finance plan we can arrange it. We deal with major Canadian Banks on your behalf to get you the best rates and terms. 

We work with RBC, BMO, TD, Scotia, CIBC, General Bank & National Bank. That means we can get you the lowest interest rate and most competitive terms within an hour. No trips to your bank, no long lines, no stressful meetings with your banker. We will make the banks compete for your business.

We also work with credit re-building situations. We have 7 banks that are able to help people with lower credit scores re-build their credit! So don't worry about getting approved for financing we will handle that for you.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

