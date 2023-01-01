Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

59,300 KM

$36,921

+ tax & licensing
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

Premier AWD

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

59,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9692110
  • Stock #: 20151
  • VIN: 2GNAXWEX2J6280321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Payments as low as $345 +tax Bi-Weekly✅

To get Pre-Approved today click here: https://www.pacificnations.ca/free-credit-check/

We Approve All Credit Scores

★2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD★

Priced $ 36,921+ applicable taxes.

There are 59,300 kilometers.

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance, located at 1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W8C9. Next to Superstore Dealer#40399 

Payments of $345 +tax Bi-Weekly based on approved credit with General Bank of Canada. Selling price of $36,921 +tax open term of 60 months, that means you can pay it off as early as you like. Fixed rate of 7.99% Total amount financed equals $36,921 +applicable taxes.

Stk#20151

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

