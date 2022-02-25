Menu
2018 Chevrolet Spark

77,347 KM

$22,890

+ tax & licensing
$22,890

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

LT

2018 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

$22,890

+ taxes & licensing

77,347KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8367204
  • Stock #: 18741
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA7JC456337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 77,347 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

