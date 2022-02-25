2018 Chevrolet Spark

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,890 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 3 4 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8367204

8367204 Stock #: 18741

18741 VIN: KL8CD6SA7JC456337

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 77,347 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

