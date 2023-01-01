Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Spark

51,650 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

  1. 1680651642
  2. 1680650964
  3. 1680650964
  4. 1680651642
  5. 1680651642
  6. 1680651642
  7. 1680651642
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
51,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9799786
  • Stock #: 21060
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA0JC464697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21060
  • Mileage 51,650 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 100,099 KM
$27,230 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Durango G...
 94,614 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2005 Dodge Dakota La...
 187,069 KM
$14,987 + tax & lic

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Call Dealer

250-830-XXXX

(click to show)

250-830-4975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory