Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

101,001 KM

Details Features

$26,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,987

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SEL FWD

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,987

+ taxes & licensing

101,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9370228
  • Stock #: 19920
  • VIN: 1FMCU0HD8JUC15480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,001 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

2015 Ford Fusion SE
 110,139 KM
$15,987 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Outl...
 115,273 KM
$32,130 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Explorer X...
 101,772 KM
$36,987 + tax & lic

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Call Dealer

250-830-XXXX

(click to show)

250-830-4975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory