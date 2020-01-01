Menu
2018 Ford F-150

Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,321KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4445883
  • Stock #: X14700
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG6JFC58103
Exterior Colour
N/A
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start! Why Buy From Campbell River Honda?We offer a hassle free 3 day 1,000 km exchange policy30 day 3,000 km peace of mind guaranteeFree Carproof History ReportProfessional detail and free washes for lifeAND a full tank of gas A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Campbell River. High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 25321 kms. It's nice in colour. It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim adds some extra luxury and style to this hard-working F-150. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start, chrome exterior trim, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG6JFC58103. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/credit-application/ Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Campbell River. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

