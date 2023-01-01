Menu
2018 Ford F-150

103,000 KM

Details

$103,300

+ tax & licensing
$103,300

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$103,300

+ taxes & licensing

103,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9485265
  Stock #: 20101
  VIN: 1FTFW1E58JKD11443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 20101
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

