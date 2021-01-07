2018 GMC Sierra 3500

Dominate both the road and the worksite in this GMC Sierra 3500HD. This 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD. GMC trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. This truck demands respect wherever it goes with a powerful engine and a rugged, yet refined style. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 49,687 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 3500HD's trim level is SLT. Our Sierra 3500HD SLT comes with heated power leather seats, aluminum wheels, power folding exterior mirrors, dual zone climate control, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, IntelliLink with an 8 inch colour touchscreen, Bluetooth streaming audio, remote vehicle starter, a rear vision camera with guidelines, SiriusXM plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Four Wheel Drive
Rear View Camera
Remote Vehicle Starter System
6-Speaker Audio System
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
Universal Home Remote (Not included when (TRW) provision for cab roof-mounted lamp or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package are ordered.)
Pickup box
Remote Locking Tailgate
Single-slot CD/MP3 player (On Crew Cab replaced by (U42) rear seat DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package when (U42) is ordered.)
SiriusXM
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)
Bumper, front chrome
Grille surround, chrome
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with GMC signature LED lighting
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires gas engine and (E63) pickup box.)
Rear Vision Camera (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.)
Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
Chassis, single rear wheel
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Not available with dual rear wheels. Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Cargo ties downs (4), movable upper (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display, includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Trailer brake controller, integrated (If (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered (JL1) trailer brake controller is deleted and available to order as a free flow option.)
Steering, Digital Steering Assist (Requires Double Cab models and (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine or Crew Cab models.)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DuraLife brake rotors (Requires single rear wheels.)
Pedals, power-adjustable for Crew Cab and Double Cab models
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot offers a fast and reliable Internet connection for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and only availab...
GVWR, 10,800 lbs. (4899 kg) with single rear wheels (Requires K35743 with (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.)
Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) chromed aluminum includes 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) steel spare wheel. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires single rear wheels.)
Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 18" wheels and tires and single rear wheels. Included with (E63) Pickup Box. Available to order when (...
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable vertical trailering, memory equipped upper glass, power-folding and manual extending, chrome. includes integrated turn signal indicators, consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5 s...
