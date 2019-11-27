Low Mileage! Why Buy From Campbell River Honda?We offer a hassle free 3 day 1,000 km exchange policy30 day 3,000 km peace of mind guaranteeFree Carproof History ReportProfessional detail and free washes for lifeAND a full tank of gas This 2018 Honda Accord sedan should be at the top of any four-door shoppers' lists. This 2018 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Campbell River. The Honda Accord has a reputation for outperforming expectations. This all-new 2018 model continues that reputation by leading the mid-size sedan segment in comfort, technology, and style. Well-crafted inside and out, this Accord sets you apart from the crowd with its sharp exterior and comfortable interior you'd expect in a more expensive car. The latest tech takes safety and entertainment to the next level giving you more confidence and peace of mind on the road. This low mileage sedan has just 19445 kms. It's silver in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Touring 2.0. The Touring trim pushes this Accord into luxury territory without a luxury car price tag. It comes loaded with perforated leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a memory driver's seat, a heated leather steering wheel, navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, 10-speaker premium audio, a power sunroof, chrome exterior trim, a rearview camera, remote start, collision mitigation braking, lane keeping assist, and more.To apply right now for financing use this link :https://www.crhonda.com/credit-application/ Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Campbell River. o~o